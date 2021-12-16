SME risks are high according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business – Twenty55

“The health status of SMEs is alarming. With this sub-par sales rate, one in four SMEs do not believe they will survive by the end of 2022! For the economic viability of our regions, we must not hurt small businesses anymore. Small and Medium Enterprises In Quebec they are deeply concerned about this fifth wave, which could prove fatal to them, and are asking for reassurance to end the year in full swing. It is important that the government avoid the new restrictions and embrace direct assistance if it is to come to this decision”, says François Vincent, vice president of Quebec at CFIB.

The situation is even more difficult for small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec cities. For example, only 35% of SMEs returned to their normal level of sales in Montreal and 38% in Quebec City.

Half of Quebec’s small and medium business leaders consider it a priority for the provincial government to help small and medium businesses affected by the pandemic.

As of October 31, in terms of the number of corporate insolvency cases, Quebec (1,454) ranks first in Canada, 2.5 times more than Ontario (594) and accounts for 60% of Canada’s records (2,405).

53% of companies in Quebec have fewer than 5 employees.

Small businesses in Quebec provide 67.6% of jobs in the private sector.

Small businesses contribute 30% of Quebec’s GDP.

