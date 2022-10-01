SodaStream launches the next generation of sparkling water makers in Canada

The Art, Duo and Terra devices are the perfect solution for Canadians who want to offer a variety of sparkling refreshments to their family and friends, or those who want to better hydrate themselves and increase their water consumption. These three devices promote a greener lifestyle by reducing the use of single-use plastic containers. It features the new Quick Connect technology, which allows for quick and easy drum insertion.

art – Discover the art of sparkling water with the Art Device from SodaStream. With its elegant shape, retro design, stainless steel trim and unique carbonation lever, it allows you to customize sparkling water. With a simple push of the lever, customize your drinks according to your tastes, the desired amount of bubbles and enhance them by adding a full range of flavours.

Duo For even more versatility, SodaStream Duo is the first sparkling water maker compatible with two different bottle sizes, the new modern one liter glass carafe and the one liter dishwasher-safe plastic bowls. It's the perfect accessory for entertaining or preparing a bottle to take with you. Awarded a 2021 RED DOT Award for Outstanding Product Design, the Duo features modern industrial design that won't go unnoticed in your encounters.

For even more versatility, SodaStream Duo is the first sparkling water maker compatible with two different bottle sizes, the new modern one liter glass carafe and the one liter dishwasher-safe plastic bowls. It’s the perfect accessory for entertaining or preparing a bottle to take with you. Awarded a 2021 RED DOT Award for Outstanding Product Design, the Duo features modern industrial design that won’t go unnoticed in your encounters. Tera The most convenient way to enjoy unlimited sparkling water at home, the Terra by SodaStream features an updated slim design, textured surface, matte finish and improved ergonomics. Terra, or Earth in Latin, reflects SodaStream’s environmental mission to eliminate single-use plastics.

Art, Duo, and Terra devices are now available at many Canadian retailers and on SodaStream.ca.

