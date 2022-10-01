Canadians: Jake Allen signs two-year, $7.7 million contract

Saturday, 01 October 2022. 08:33

Montreal – Montreal Canadiens have awarded a two-year contract to the goalkeeper Jake Allen.

This was announced by General Manager Kent Hughes in a press release on Saturday morning.

The deal ties Allen with the Canadians until the end of the 2024-25 season and is worth an average of $3.85 million annually.

The 32-year-old Allen played 35 games for the Canadians last season, scoring 9-20-4, 3.30 goals against average and 905 goals. The home of Fredericton, New Brunswick was also solidified.

Allen has appeared in 353 career matches with the St. Louis Blues and Canadians, and has an overall record of 168-126-35.

The six-foot, 195-pound goalkeeper has scored a 2.60-for-average and 0.911 save percentage since his debut in the National Hockey League, as well as racking up 23 goals.

Drafted in the second round (ranked 34) in 2008 by the Blues, Allen went to the Canadian for a draft pick on September 2, 2020.

Allen is scheduled to meet with reporters on Saturday afternoon.

In the evening, the Canadians will play their fourth pre-season game, in Ottawa against the Senators.