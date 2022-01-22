Sofia Jogia wins Cortina, Marie-Michel Gagnon 28

Quebec Marie-Michel Gagnon took 28th place.

On a short trip due to high winds, Jogja, 29, bears all the risks. She made many mistakes, but nevertheless won a 20/100 lead over Austrian Ramona Seppenhofer and 26/100 over Czech Ester Ledecka.

Despite the anguish inherited from his impressive run off the track in Austria last week and the wind blowing, Super Sophia She showed her competitors that she had lost her confidence two weeks before the Beijing Olympics.

Determined to shine in Cortina after missing the world championships organized in the Italian resort last year due to injury, Bergamasco was able to cement her position as the leader in the specialty classification (400 points) ahead of Seppenhofer (264 points).

In the World Cup overall standings, it now ranks third with 769 points. It is ahead of the American Mikaela Shifrin (966 points) and Slovakian Petra Velhova (929 points).

Riding wins the Kitzbühel slalom

On the men’s front, Dave Riding won the World Cup in slalom in Kitzbühel, Austria, ahead of Norway’s Lukas Brathin and Henrik Kristoffersen. He became the first British skater to win the World Cup.

Riding, 35, a three-times medalist on the track, took advantage of the mistakes of the two leaders, Italy’s Alex Vinitzer and France’s Clement Noel, for a second time on the track. Eleven competitors were unable to complete the second round.