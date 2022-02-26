Solidarity march with the Ukrainian people on Sunday in Chikotimi

A rally is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Place du citoyen, downtown Chicoteme, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people suffering from the Russian invasion.

The event is organized by Citizen Collective Coexister in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Christian Bellanger, a member of the group, hopes 200 people will take part in the rally. Details of the event were posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

The event will take place at the same time as the planned March in Support of Ukraine in Montreal at the Place du Canada.

Jonquière member, Sylvain Gauderault, as well as regional president of Federation of National Trade Unions CSN Manon Tremblay will be present.

Adrien Guibert-Barthez, candidate for the Quebec Solidere nomination in Chicoutimi, also confirmed his attendance.

Coexister au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean invites participants to contribute to the Canada Ukraine Foundation, which raises donations for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Donations collected are used to provide assistance to the displaced, support medical aid, emergency shelters and food security.