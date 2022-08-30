Sony acquires Savage Game Studios

This morning on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced its acquisition of Savage Game Studios.

Sony continues to expand the PlayStation brand on other platforms like a computer and mobile. In fact, today they announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios which is joining the new division of PlayStation Studios dedicated to developing mobile games.

on me Official PlayStation BlogHermine Holst, President of PlayStation Studios, welcomes Savage Game Studios into the PlayStation family: “We share their quest for continuous innovation, as well as the desire to expand our audience and welcome more and more people into the PlayStation world. Thus, this team has proven itself as an ideal choice to expand the PlayStation Studios family.”

He also gives the floor to Michael Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios: