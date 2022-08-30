“We will surprise people” – Suzuki

Very few observers see the Montreal Canadiens succeeding next season in what promises to be a year of reconstruction. That doesn’t diminish Nick Suzuki’s enthusiasm.

In an interview with the Montreal GazetteThe young midfielder explained why he believes CH can thwart predictions.

“I am passionate about getting people to lie,” he said. I think people don’t sell our skin dearly. I was talking to Sean Monahan about our training. We have a very deep team, and I think it’s not underestimated too much. This is actually not a bad thing. I think we will surprise people.”

#14 also talked about, among other things, the possibility of forming a trio with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slavkowski’s new “little”.

“Slavkovsky and I have been training together for a few weeks, skiing together. It’s nice to get to know him, it’s fun to be around. On the ice, he’s bigger than I thought. He’s working hard, he’ll be ready for camp and we’ll see how the lines are put together.”

“One thing I have noticed about him is that he loves passing the puck. He will not just take a chance at the slightest chance. He wants to play and put the puck in the net. I think we will complement each other well in that sense.”

