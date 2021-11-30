Sony patent describes cradle controller for smartphones

As in the world of home consoles, Sony intends to impose its PlayStation brand on smartphone games. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has found the head of the new mobile division under the PlayStation Studios banner, in the person of Nicola Sebastiani – who is none other than Former Content Director of Apple Arcade.

If ambition is software – it is To adapt major PlayStation franchises Smartphone touch screens – Sony can support this gear motion. Anyway, that’s what one might think when seeing the patent filed by SIE I discovered on site VGC : Describes the cradle controller as it already exists for the iPhone, such as the Razer Kishi we tested the last.

The originality here is that the design inevitably evokes the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4, while the PS5 has DualSense (By the way, two iOS compatible controllers). We don’t have many details about this patent, except for that part of the joystick that the user can tilt, a movement that will be detected by the smartphone (which already happens with the built-in accelerometer, but perhaps Sony is talking about another feature).

Nothing says this patent will turn into a real product. Maybe it’s about pulling the rug out from under the clones? Until we know more, the first game of the Sony series will be released next year, and it will be Scary Scan Out Rush.