Max Passeurity burns Montreal – TVA Sports

Former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pasurietti somewhat robbed the organization that gave him his first chance on Tuesday, admitting that the pressure was sometimes hard to bear in Quebec City.

The person who now holds a key position at the Vegas Golden Knights spoke as part of the “Agent Provocateur” podcast, to sports network SDPN, a program co-hosted by his agent Alan Walsh.

“Montreal is an amazing place and I am really proud of what I accomplished there, [mais] Admit my security, I feel like everyone has a shelf life out there. Everyone told me about it. Former players, active players, amateurs, I was stubborn. “It’s not going to happen to me. I’ll be here for the rest of my career. I love it here, I live in Westmount, I’m close to the crowd, I go out to dinner every night.”

The 33-year-old veteran said his election by his teammates to captain the 29th Canadian team is the happiest moment of his career. Passeurity has no regrets about his time in Quebec City, where we undoubtedly found our most passionate aficionados.

easy adaptation

After a contract with CH, the American traded with the Golden Knights in a deal that brought Nick Suzuki and Tomas Tatar to Montreal. Pacioretti is in his fourth season in Nevada, where he believes he is leading a quieter life.

“When I saw the teams in Vegas, I understood what everyone was talking about with me. There’s a lot less pressure, whether you admit it or not. You live your routine a lot easier.” Lifts off your shoulders, whether you’re a leader or a junior.

He also cited a figure well known to Montreal residents to illustrate the kind of pressure players face.

“Even if you don’t read the newspapers in Montreal, you know what they say. Playing in Montreal is a lot more difficult than anywhere else, because you’re bilingual,” Passeurity concluded with a laugh.