Sony won many BAFTA Awards, but Hades won Game of the Year

With the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards wrapped and dusted off, the event marks another successful night Sony. Several PlayStation 4 exclusives have won various categories, the most famous of which is The Last of Us: Part II. He was a winner in three different categories, those of animation, lead role (Laura Bailey as Abby) and Game EE for this year. This last category was the only one to have been voted on by the gaming community as a whole. However, it went the best game slot machine overall hell. We’re still sitting here waiting for Supergiant Games’ indie hit. PS5 And PS4.

Throughout the evening, Ghost of Tsushima was honored for his vocal achievements, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure won both the Game and British Family categories, and marvelSpider-Man: Miles Morales has been praised for the music. Dreams received the technical achievement scheme, and Media Molecule Studio Director Siobhan Reddy became the next member of the BAFTA Scholarship.

All winners of this evening are:

Vitality – We left the second part

– We left the second part Artistic achievement Hades

Hades Vocal production – The ghost of Tsushima

– The ghost of Tsushima The best game Hades

Hades British game Sackboy: a great adventure

Sackboy: a great adventure The first game – Scavenger

– Scavenger This year’s EE game – We left the second part

– We left the second part Scalable game – Sea of ​​thieves

– Sea of ​​thieves a family Sackboy: a great adventure

Sackboy: a great adventure A game that goes beyond entertainment – Animal crossing: new Horizons

– Animal crossing: new Horizons Game design Hades

Hades Multiple Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Music Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales a story Hades

Hades The original property – Kentucky Road Zero: Édition TV

– Kentucky Road Zero: Édition TV A performer in a leading role – Laura Bailey Comme Abby dans The Last of Us Part II

– Laura Bailey Comme Abby dans The Last of Us Part II Performer in a supporting role Logan Cunningham for several roles in Hades

Logan Cunningham for several roles in Hades Artistic perception Dreams

Dreams BAFTA Stock Exchange – Siobhan Reddy

Do you think good games won? Share your opinion in the comments below.