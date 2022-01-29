Soon Google Chromebooks ‘games’?

We don’t instinctively imagine Chromebooks as gamers’ machines. However, Google has the ambition to make the Chrome OS platform a gamer’s paradise!

If the Chromebook has found its place in the education sector (in the US in particular), you’ll rarely see Chrome OS PCs in gamers. Google intends to change this perception of things, and open a new path for Chromebooks, which is video games.

RGB keyboard support

According to the site, HP and Lenovo are currently testing Chromebooks for “gaming” 9to5Google Who has found references to these devices, all with RGB keyboard (which Chrome OS supports it lately, which tag?). This type of keyboard is well known among gamers who appreciate models from Razer and other manufacturers. Three computers are in the pipeline, including a tablet with a detachable keyboard.

For those who closely follow the news of the Chromebook platform, this rumor comes as no surprise. A couple of years ago, Google suspended Steam support in Chrome OS, but since then the search engine has been very conservative about it. The idea is to develop a virtual machine in which Steam and Linux games can run with good performance.

Last summer, Nvidia demonstrated a demo of ray tracing and DLSS (its AI-based 4K upscaling technology) on Chromebooks powered by ARM chips. Puzzle pieces are starting to come together, but for now it’s impossible to predict when Google intends to lift the veil on this novelty. Maybe in May, at the Google I / O Developers Conference?

Valve could be the partner of choice: The Steam Deck console is already based on Linux, and could help popularize video games on this operating system.