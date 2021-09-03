Alsphalt 9: Legends Arrives on Xbox

Gameloft’s popular racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends, is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.
This is Gameloft’s press release:
Gameloft, the leading game creation and publishing company, announces thatAsphalt 9: Legends, The latest installment in the popular arcade racing game franchise with 1 billion downloads and multiple prizes, is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, confirming Gameloft’s goal of expanding to new platforms and expanding its audience.
Unique features of these versions of the game include an Xbox exclusive skin and cross-platform play and save with the Windows PC version of the game.Asphalt 9: Legends, And racing in 4K at 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X exclusively. content fromAsphalt 9: Legends The Xbox Series X will be | S and Xbox One are exactly the same for Windows and mobile versions.
lancer Asphalt 9: Legends “On Xbox is a huge achievement for Gameloft,” said Guilherme Lachot, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. ” Asphalt 9: Legends It can be played on multiple devices and confirmed to be released on Xbox X | S and Xbox One Our goal is to expand to different platforms and reach new players. These releases will amaze all players, whether they know the game or not. 4K speed enthusiasts at 120 frames per second will be amazed!
Read also: Gameloft: A fundraiser for a good cause in Disney Magic Kingdoms
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”