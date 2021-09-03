Alsphalt 9: Legends Arrives on Xbox

Gameloft’s popular racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends, is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

This is Gameloft’s press release:

Gameloft, the leading game creation and publishing company, announces thatAsphalt 9: Legends, The latest installment in the popular arcade racing game franchise with 1 billion downloads and multiple prizes, is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, confirming Gameloft’s goal of expanding to new platforms and expanding its audience.

Unique features of these versions of the game include an Xbox exclusive skin and cross-platform play and save with the Windows PC version of the game.Asphalt 9: Legends, And racing in 4K at 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X exclusively. content fromAsphalt 9: Legends The Xbox Series X will be | S and Xbox One are exactly the same for Windows and mobile versions.