Sophie Desmaris will star in the upcoming Chloe Robeshud movie

The director’s third feature film Chloe Robeshaud It will be the title the days Happy and this is Sophie Desmaris Who will be there next to him Christian BeginAnd the Maud Guerin And the Nour Belkhiria.

The story revolves around Emma (Desmaris), an orchestra conductor who suffers from a difficult and troubled relationship with her father (Beijing), who is also her agent who has been controlling her daughter since his early childhood. The protagonist will have the potential to land a significant position within a prestigious orchestra, but this will only increase the stakes for their relationship. Emma will have to make important choices that will affect her career, but also her romantic relationship with Anne (Belkheria), a newly divorced cellist.

Mosul Yannick Vieux Segwen He will work as an art consultant and music advisor for the film whileMetropolitan Orchestra She will collaborate on recording tracks for the movie.

happy Days It is Chloe Robeshaud’s third feature film, which combines critical and audience success with her films Sarah prefers to run And the Pay In addition to his TV series Feminine feminine And the too much.

On her Instagram page, friend Catherine Levak shares a message of happiness in the face of this new project that piques her excitement.

« This photo was taken after the premiere of a movie Sarah prefers to run In Cannes, there is soon Eight years. (I was wearing a dress) And we meet again, Sophie and I, I feel like saying “finally” to my third movie, happy Days. Collaborating once again with Sophie Desmarais, the brilliant woman acted with such beautiful depth, is a tremendous happiness. »

it’s a Pierre Even Who will make the feature film? about Section 7 And meAnd movies It will be distributed in Canada by House 4: 3.

