Real estate fever is so hot on google

(Montreal) The real estate fever that has gripped Canadians over the past year is even felt in their search for keywords online. Google Canada revealed the latest search trends on Thursday under the topic of buying a home.

Jessica Bublatt

The Canadian Press

The company notes that the terms “home for sale”, “mortgage loan” and “mortgage calculator” have increased compared to the same period last year.

“Chalet for sale”

In Quebec, searches for chalets are also popular, especially in the La Tuque region with the largest increase of 500%, followed by Saint-Donat at 400%.

Quebecers also looked for cabins in Lake Simon, in the Ottawa region, with consultancies increasing by 350%.

Portnov is still in the “cottage for sale” category, the fourth and fifth most consulted municipalities on Google, which saw a 250% increase, and Lake Brom, where searches jumped 200%.

Montreal’s suburban coveted population is numerous, as evidenced by the result of the ten cities that Quebec often types in a search engine.

Quebecers first search for homes in Laval, Repentine and Terbonne. Blainville is fourth, followed by Mascouche.

Granby, Chattuguay and Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu are also among the ten most sought-after cities.

Exodus to the suburbs

In addition, the epidemic and the possibility of remote work have increased Montreal’s interest in the inner suburbs and surrounding areas, to the point that the number of real estate transactions and sales prices are on the rise.

A survey by Léger in December revealed that the proportion of Greater Montreal residents who would like to settle in the suburbs increased from 9.7% in 2018 to 13.0% in 2020.

Among the 10 most common mortgage questions asked by Canadians: “How much can I afford on a mortgage?” »Is at the top of the charts.

While “What is mortgage insurance? And what is the second mortgage? »Complete the list in the ninth and tenth places.

This article was produced with financial assistance from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Scholarships.