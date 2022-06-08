Spell Me Canada Rewards Its Champions

The Spell-Me Canada (SMC) Sweepstakes Championship was held in Richmond Hill on Sunday, May 29, as regional finalists competed to determine the winners of the elementary, junior, and intermediate spellers.

Create, discover, learn and enjoy, with these words the founder and general manager of ÉMC, Dorine Tcheumeleu described the organization’s new approach so that young people develop their full potential.

“We are proud of you,” she told the finalists. Despite all the adaptations and changes you have had to face during the COVID-19 pandemic, you have chosen not to give up, but rather to continue working hard to show your love and commitment to the French language to continue to preserve and thus secure. sustainability. Congratulations for this great guide to driving! We have confidence in your ability to take your place in this world. You become proud ambassadors of this cultural heritage. »

The event in front of the relatives and friends of the participants was hosted by Faiza Abdallah and Herve Zambo. In the morning, 6- to 8-year-olds from Cambridge, London, Durham, York, Simcoe, Toronto, Halton Bell, Niagara, Nova Scotia, LaSalle, Côte de Neiges, Quebec, Orleans, Ottawa West, Gatineau and Prescott—Russell, Saint Laurent and Windsor Essex—compete to determine the top five primary students in the nation.

Then it was the turn of the 9-11 year olds for the middle course, and in the afternoon the 12-14 year olds showed their talent by winning the middle course title.

This latter competition was very tight, requiring several rounds that led to an exciting final between Marcel Lopez, of Monseigneur-Bruyère High School in London, and Pythagore Mbougang Sieyoji of Le Carrefour High School in Gatineau. The latter won the highest honors under the applause of the audience.

The top five students in each course received prizes, including a cash prize for the top three, accompanied by a TFO-sponsored trophy, a certificate of participation, promotional items from ÉMC, the Larousse Junior Dictionary, and among other things, sports bags sponsored by College Boreal.

Congratulations to all the participants who all emerged as winners in this experiment!

Finalist (boxed)

Elementary course

Charles Allen (Nova Scotia)

Vivian Dragnia (Maple, Ontario)

Olivia Ancio (Orleans, Ontario)

Intermediate cycle

Astrid Jeremy Echau (Orleans, Ontario)

Anne Christelle Hobogab (Windsor, Ontario)

Sophie Wilson (Toronto, Ontario)

Intermediate cycle

Pythagore Mbougang Sieyoji (Gatineau, QC)

Marcel Lopez (London, Ontario)

Sugash Diwangi (Montreal, QC)