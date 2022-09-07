Spelle-Me Canada recognizes major sponsors

Épelle-moi Canada (ÉMC) in Windsor organized a Francophonie fair at the end of August with the aim of allowing the community to come together before the end of the holidays and take advantage of this opportunity to publicly acknowledge the contribution of two major sponsors, the Francophone Joint Center in Windsor-Essex-Kent and the Catholic Science Council in Providence.

“We have all been affected by the COVID-19 virus in one way or another, and the past two years have certainly been marked by uncertainty,” explains Dorine Tcheumeleu, CEO of ÉMC Canada. However, as we slowly return to normal, ÉMC Windsor-Essex wanted to mark this change by launching the first FRANCO exhibition. This activity was organized by the members of the Regional Committee on 27 August at the main office of the organization on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.

“Its main goal is to allow our communities to reconnect with leisure activities in the French language in order to better end the summer holidays. A question was also asked during our program activity for parents with the possibility of enrolling them. Finally, we would like to thank our sponsors and partners in the region,” adds Ms. Chomilio.

“Franco’s Fair is an event where Francophones and Francophones of all ages can meet, socialize, eat, drink and enjoy thanks to a range of activities prepared by members of the Regional Committee. We had, among other things, rubber castles, friendly and competitive sports and educational activities, as well as a corner photo booth. 360 degrees where visitors were able to create memories. Young people also played musical chairs or word games that made them think. Finally, their faces were painted by young artist Alex Luxton.”

“But what was guaranteed was that Kermes allowed our beautiful community to rejoice and celebrate our resilience after two difficult years. About fifty people attended this activity. In this first edition, young people and their families loved the experience and are looking forward to the next gathering opportunity. Not to miss it, see our calendar for the next cultural activity, “

The ÉMC National Spelling Bee activities will take place between October 2022 and April 2023, with the finals taking place in May. The 3D virtual literary competition for children between the ages of 6 and 14 is also now being entered and includes four different workshops where young people can develop their skills while having fun. To register, visit the website at https://campus.epellemoicanada.ca.

Images (EMC) Épelle-moi Canada participants, staff, and volunteers are surrounded by representatives of CCFWEK and Csc Providence who have received a plaque in recognition of their exceptional contribution.