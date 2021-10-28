Spending 3000 billion | Democrats urged to adopt Biden’s plan before COP26

(Washington) US White House and Democratic officials engaged in frantic negotiations on Wednesday to resolve lingering differences over Joe Biden’s massive social spending plan before the president travels to Europe.

Delphine Twito and Julie Chapanas

France media agency

While the day began with the hope of a deal, the possibility of a consensus remains remote early in the evening due to disagreements over how to fund the $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion in social spending.

A key senator from the center has signaled his reluctance to plan a new tax on billionaires.

Photo by Andrew Harnick, Associate Journalist “An agreement is within reach and we hope to have a framework agreement by the end of the day,” announced the Democratic leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer shortly before.

For her part, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for new discussions Thursday to advance Joe Biden’s agenda.

The US president reportedly agreed to more concessions on Wednesday, such as canceling sick leave, in a bid to work around a deal before leaving for Rome on Thursday for a G20 summit, according to the report. The Wall Street Journal.

Joe Biden hopes to present to his international partners, in Italy and in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference, an image of a United States committed to energy transformation and growth, but also to combating social inequalities and fiscal evasion.

“Kindergarten for everyone. Historic climate investments. Lower health care costs. They are all within our reach. Let’s make these bills cross the finish line,” Joe Biden tweeted.

“We’re very close” to an agreement, he previously assured White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Democrats are working on two 8- to 10-year programs: one relating to investments worth $1.2 trillion to modernize infrastructure. The other relates to social and environmental measures of 1500 to 2000 billion.

Although planned, it would be “the largest investment in the history of the fight against the climate crisis by the United States,” said Jen Psaki.

super riches

Photo by Susan Walsh, Reuters Archives Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, Chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee.

But funding for these plans has been the subject of heated debate for months within the Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, the outlines of the tax on the super-rich were presented.

“The billionaire’s income tax will apply to about 700 taxpayers and raise hundreds of billions of dollars,” according to this new proposal by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, chair of the US Senate Finance Committee.

This would ensure that “the country’s richest people pay their fair share.” [financer] Historic investments in favor of childcare, paid leave and combating the climate crisis,” as outlined.

The big news is that unrealized capital gains are being taxed, these idle gains in the thick portfolios of the stocks of the great American fortunes.

PHOTO BALINT PORNECZI, ARCHIVES BLOOMBERG The biden administration’s proposed super-rich tax should help fund the Democratic Party’s broad investment plans. Above, luxury boats at the Monaco Yacht Show, run by mega-riches around the world who are interested in sailing on their own boat.

Thus the text specifies that “the proposal will cover only taxpayers with annual income of more than $100 million or more than $1 billion in assets over three consecutive years.”

According to US media, the tax rate used will be 23.8%.

Today, a wealthy shareholder like Tesla boss Elon Musk, or Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, doesn’t pay taxes on these unrealized capital gains arguing that those gains don’t exist as long as they aren’t actually spent.

mediators

But centrist Senator Joe Manchin has dampened hopes of passing the tax.

Photo by Andrew Harnick, Associate Journalist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin seemed reluctant to vote for a bill that would tax the very wealthy.

“I don’t like the idea that we target different people […] that contribute to society and create a lot of jobs,” he said.

However, his vote, like that of his colleague Kirsten Senema, is crucial, because the Democratic majority in the Senate is so weak that the party must get all the votes without exception.

However, he told reporters, Democrats should “absolutely” be able to get a framework agreement in place by the end of the day, political news site The Hill reported.

Kirsten Sinema, who opposes raising taxes, has not said if she intends to support this method of financing. On the other hand, it decided on Tuesday in favor of a minimum tax of 15% on multinational corporations.

She explained that she saw this as “a logical step to ensure that companies achieve highly profitable.” […] Pay a reasonable minimum tax on their earnings.

This minimum tax, which should affect about 200 companies including the tech sector, has already made a comeback after a text was introduced on Tuesday by several senators.