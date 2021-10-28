SNK reveals Dolores and announces beta test and full details

Among the rare games that sparked the gathering during this really uninteresting state was The King of Fighters XV (KOF XV for Close Friends), which is illustrated by a new trailer. Perfect timing since early Thursday morning for SNK to release a new video on its game for several months now. He’s alongside newcomer to the KOF team being introduced today, Dolores. You’ll also join Isla and Heidern, who were recently introduced, to form an unexpected team.

<meta itemprop="name" content="Vidéo KOF XV : SNK dévoile Dolores pendant le State of Play et annonce un bêta-test"/><meta itemprop="description" content="Parmi les rares jeux qui ont enflammé l'assemblée lors de ce State of Play pas franchement intéressant, il y avait The King of Fighters XV (KOF XV pour les intimes), qui s'est illustré par le biais d'un nouveau trailer."/><meta itemprop="width" content="750"/><meta itemprop="height" content="421"/><meta itemprop="thumbnailURL" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/t/h/the-king-of-fighters-xv/vv/the-king-of-fighters-xv-6179deac50bd7.jpg"/><meta itemprop="associatedArticle" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/kof-xv-snk-devoile-dolores-et-annonce-un-beta-test-tous-les-details-126368.htm"/><meta itemprop="embedUrl" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/videos/player-33712.htm"/><meta itemprop="image" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/t/h/the-king-of-fighters-xv/vv/the-king-of-fighters-xv-6179deac50bd7.jpg"/><meta itemprop="headline" content="Parmi les rares jeux qui ont enflammé l'assemblée lors de ce State of Play pas franchement intéressant, il y avait The King of Fighters XV (KOF XV pour les intimes), qui s'est illustré par le biais d'un nouveau trailer."/><meta itemprop="duration" content="P0H01M59S"/>

If we could see it in the previous trailers, this new video gives a better overview of this well-groomed, braided-haired woman. During State of Play, SNK has also announced the creation of a beta phase that will open only on PS4 and PS5 from November 19 (4AM, French time) through November 22 inclusive. Those who participate in the event will be able to test 8 characters in total and several offline and online modes. And the icing on the cake, when released, the KOF XV will sell for just €39.99. This is called a good deal.

KOF XV beta test



Connected

normal match

match room

Offline online

Reverse

exercise

playable characters

Chizuru Kagura

Chris

Dolores

Iori Yagami

Kyu Kusanagi

Shermy

Shawnee

Yashiro Nanakase