Splinter Cell will be adapted as an animated series for Netflix by creator John Wick

According to sources diverse, The series has been approved by Netflix to produce two seasons of 16 episodes, which will primarily be aimed at an adult audience.

Ubisoft confirmed the deal was genuine in a statement sent to the US video game site Polygon.

The Splinter Cell series is one of Ubisoft Montreal studio’s iconic creations, just like Assassin’s Creed. The first title was released in 2002, and it received critical acclaim and achieved great sales.

The game follows the story of Sam Fisher, a former member of the US Navy, who was recruited by the National Security Agency (NSA) to work in the mysterious and fictional Eklon III Division. He will use military tactics and a lot of stealth to advance several covert missions.

Ubisoft has developed a total of six games around Sam Fisher, the most recent being Splinter Cell: The Blacklist, Produced by Ubisoft Toronto and released in 2013. A series of novels based on the series also appeared.

The possibility of making a game-based movie has raised a lot in recent years with Tom Hardy tipped for the role of Fisher, but the project is currently on the ice, according to diverse.

Netflix, Ubisoft and those representing the screenwriter declined to comment on specific details of the deal surrounding Splinter Cell.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has adapted its creativity to fit the small or large screen. In 2016, his Assassin’s Creed series was turned into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender. The film was a mixed success, as evidenced by its 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator.

The studio is also producing an upcoming series on Apple TV +, titled Legendary Quest Who is following a development team in a video game studio, working on an online role-playing game like World of Warcraft. Even before the premiere, the show was renewed for a second season.