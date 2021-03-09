The federal budget O’Toole calls for support measures for hard-hit sectors

(Ottawa) The Conservative Party is urging the Trudeau government to include in its next budget measures to support workers working in sectors hard hit during the pandemic, such as hotels, tourism and the charitable healthcare sector.

Joel Dennis Bellavans

Journalism

But Irene O’Toole’s forces are not in favor of direct aid to the airlines. Conservatives believe the federal government should stick to repayable loans, provided the companies compensate consumers for airline tickets that could not be used due to the pandemic, restore contact areas and commit to protecting jobs.

O’Toole will release some of his party’s budget demands on Tuesday as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland continues to work on her budget – the first that the Trudeau government will present in more than two years.

The Conservative Party leader will explain these demands in detail during a press conference to confirm that his party will use the opposition day on Tuesday to force a discussion on the best budget options that should be adopted to support workers and families and revive the Canadian economy.

With the vaccination campaign taking off and boycotts easing containment measures, the Conservative Party also believes Ottawa should give a boost to the many small and medium-sized businesses struggling to stay afloat.

So he calls on the Trudeau government to implement “enhanced support programs, including credit for small and medium-sized businesses that will be available within 30 days of the proposal’s adoption in order to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and bankruptcies. Layoffs,” reads the proposal to be discussed in the Board Commons on Tuesday.

Thus, the Conservative Party becomes the third political party to formulate its demands for the next budget. As head of a minority government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of another political party to pass the budget. The three opposition parties’ rejection of the budget will lead to federal elections.

Date of presentation of the budget is still unknown. But Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office confirmed information reported by The Globe and Mail on Monday that the budget will not be released in March.

The federal government continues to assess the economic impact of regional lockdowns, the emergence of new types of the virus, and the acceleration of vaccination. We are grateful to Canadians for their participation in the pre-budget consultations. Although we’re not planning a budget in March, we’re looking forward to presenting a budget this spring. “The appointment will be announced in due course,” the minister’s press secretary, Catherine Koblenskas, said in an email to the newspaper.