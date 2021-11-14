To attract young people, the Ministry of Agriculture launches an e-sports competition

Maud Descamps, Edited by Solène Leroux
How do we encourage vocations in agriculture? Perhaps by organizing a games contest! This is the idea that the Department of Agriculture launched: an e-sports competition on Farming Simulator. The principle is simple: create and manage your own farm in the best possible way.
simulation gameFarming ? What makes some people want to start in real life. A necessity, because there is an urgent need to recruit and train The next generation of farmers : In France, one in two farmers will be old enough to retire within ten years. So we must strengthen training. With this e-sports competition, “we hope to find a new audience,” the USDA tells us. Young people, who do not necessarily follow agricultural training, and who can be tempted by the professions of the living.
A larger than life simulation game
Farming Simulator is a children’s game. Create your profile, then get started. First you will need to buy some land, and then build a farm and barns on it. You will then need to equip yourself with a tractor or even combine harvesters. And then, you have to keep your farm running, as in real life: organizing the harvest, managing the breeding… The competition is held in teams of three. At the moment, there are a hundred players already in the race. The Registrations are open On the Ministry of Agriculture website until November 26.
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”