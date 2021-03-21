Sridojevic (Zambia) “We will play all our chances against Algeria”

Zambia’s Serbian coach Milutin Sridjevic said in an interview with Radio Algeria International on Saturday that he will play all his chances against Algeria in light of qualifying for the final stage of the African Cup of Nations to be held next year in Cameroon.

« We are entering a difficult and crucial phase of qualifying for the 2022 CAN 2022 by reaching last place in Group H, but the best way to test our strength is to face the African champion. Massive formation we ran out of patience to meet him. We will courageously play our chances against Algeria. “

Zambia coach believes in qualifying “We have a team in the reconstruction phase, but we will be there to negotiate the three winning points, and our players firmly believe in their luck. I would never have coached Zambia if I were not aware of the potential of my players, knowing that the Algerian national team occupied a high position in major international teams such as Colombia and Mexico. I want to keep things positive and transfer this winning energy to my group to get a better result on the field. “, It is to explain.

In this Group H, Algeria dominates the debate with 10 points and is already eligible for the 2022 African Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe is second with 5 points. Botswana is followed by third place with 4 points, while Zambia is behind with three units.

