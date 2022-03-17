Stable Williams: A big loss

The start of the new Formula 1 season will be announced this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first stage of the World Championship which should include a record 23 stops in 2022. To wrap up our roundup of the participating teams this year, today we give you an overview. About the Williams team.

This team, once a force in Formula 1, will have to dispense with George Russell, who many describe as the world champion in the making. Given the loss of the young Briton, recruited by Mercedes in 2022, one wonders how this team will be able to improve its fate.

True, it managed to leave the classification vault last year, when it finally managed to overtake Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, still looking for his first break, is entering his third season in Formula 1.

To back him up, Williams has enlisted the return of Alex Albon, who was ousted by Mexican Sergio Perez from Red Bull last year. The 25-year-old Thai has two podiums in their careers, but he will surely realize that Williams does not have the potential of Red Bull.

#6 Nicholas Latifi

Image taken from Twitter, Williams F1

Canadian | 26 years

GP debut: Austria 2020

Austria 2020 First win: –

– F1 teams: Williams (since 2020)

Williams (since 2020) Doctors compete: 39

39 victories: 0

0 pulpits: 0

0 Key positions: 0

0 Highest ranking in the tournament: 17th place in 2021

#23 Alexander Albon

Image taken from Twitter, Williams F1

Thai | 25 years

GP debut: Australia 2019

Australia 2019 First win: –

– F1 teams: Toro Rosso (start 2019), Red Bull (August 2019 to 2020) and Williams (2022)

Toro Rosso (start 2019), Red Bull (August 2019 to 2020) and Williams (2022) Doctors compete: 38

38 victories: 0

0 pulpits: 2

2 Key positions: 0

0 Highest ranking in the tournament: Seventh in 2020

Williams

mercedes engine

F1 debut: 1975, Argentina

GP Post: 783

victories: 114

pulpits: 313

Key positions: 128

Manufacturers’ nicknames: 9

Experimental titles: 7

Builders arrangement

Eighth in 2021