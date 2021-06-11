Rask and Krejci’s future is uncertain with Bruins

(Boston) After seeing their defender Zdeno Chara leave the team at the end of the 2019-20 season, the Boston Bruins were able to see one of their key players leave this year.

Jimmy Gulen

News agency

Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask, who won the Vézina Cup in 2014 and captains the Bruins in all matches played and won, can become an unrestricted free agent.

The two clans agreed not to negotiate a new contract during the season, opting to wait until the summer to do so.

The Bruins suffered a disappointing exit, as Raske recovered from an injury whose nature was not revealed.

The team will also have to decide on forwards David Krejci and Taylor Hall, who could also become free agents.

PHOTO FRANK FRANKLIN II, ASSOCIED PRESSED David Krigsey

Krejci is one of four Bruins who won the 2011 Stanley Cup to stay with the team. Hall came to Boston mid-season on a trade.

“It’s the same answer as every year: We’re all getting older and no one is forever,” Rusk said following the Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game Six of the series.

” Window [d’opportunité] It will eventually close. ”

The 34-year-old Finn led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. He served as a reserve in the 2011 champion version.

This season, Raske has maintained a 15-5-2 record and an average of 2.28. However, he was bored in the playoffs due to the “stubborn” injury, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

“He was healthy enough to play, but he wasn’t one hundred percent,” Cassidy said. He’s the goalkeeper at the start and he’s told us he’s fit enough to play. He may need to have surgery, but that’s his decision. ”

Raske confirmed he might need surgery, but declined to discuss his injury further.

He just said, “I don’t want to get into that now.” I don’t think it should make the headlines. ”

But the goalkeeper’s performance was the center of attention, especially when he was taken out of Game Five of the series after allowing four goals in two periods.

He again received four goals in the sixth match, then the islanders added two more goals in the empty net.

Cassidy admitted that her goalkeeper’s performance wasn’t good enough to win, but added that the rest of the team did no better.

It’s not Tuukka’s fault. Of course it could have been better, but we managed to play pucks and put him in some tough situations. It was the team’s loss from start to finish. Bruce Cassidy, Bruins coach

Craigsey is fourth in scoring with the Bruins with 44 points (eight goals and 36 assists) this season. Like Raske, he has spent his entire career in Boston.

” I think that [Rask et Krejci] They’d like to end their career in Boston, so we’ll see what happens in the off season,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in May.

Since losing to the Blues in Match 7 of the 2019 Finals, the Bruins have been eliminated in the second round two seasons in a row.

“We wanted to run longer,” said striker Brad Marchard. We thought our group could really make it this season. ”

With their longtime captain gone last season and with other changes that may come this summer, it’s hard to predict how many chances there will be for the Bruins.

“Our group of leaders is getting older every year,” said Captain Patrice Bergeron. It is disappointing. We have a good team and good chances. We know that doesn’t happen often, especially towards the end of our career. ”