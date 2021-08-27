Standard reveals the technical sheet of the foldable smartphone

Microsoft’s new foldable smartphone, called the Surface Duo 2, should be revealed in a few weeks, but we already know part of its technical sheet thanks to the Geekbench benchmark.

While that We already know the design of the Surface Duo 2 thanks to the stolen photos Which was revealed last month, now it’s the turn to leak its properties. A Geekbench listing spotted online earlier today details Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specifications with Model number “surfaceduo2”.

The list confirms the presence of High-end Snapdragon 888 chip backed by 8GB of RAM and Android 11. Currently, Microsoft has not said publicly if it will release Android 12 after the release of the smartphone or if it will sell the Surface Duo 2 with the latest version of Google’s latest operating system.

Microsoft will fix the biggest flaw in Surface Duo

So the new model will be much stronger than the previous generation since then This device is only equipped with Snapdragon 855 processor, which is a processor from 2019. Therefore, Microsoft was going to correct one of the major issues with the original Surface Duo, because it used components that were not the latest at the time of its release.

In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S10 was among the first to use the Snapdragon 855 in March 2019. Microsoft chose to use the same chip, while Surface Duo unveiled in September 2020. at that time, Many phones have been using Snapdragon 865 for several months already.

Thanks to the latest Snapdragon 888, the Surface Duo 2 performed well on Geekbench 5 The single-core score is 1091 and the multi-core score is 3517. The new processor will also allow it to be Compatible with 5G networks.

Finally, in smartphone offerings, We also noticed three image sensors on the back, versus only one in the original form. In addition to increasing its performance, Therefore, Microsoft will also greatly improve the image part of its foldable smartphone..

So far, it’s not clear when Microsoft will unveil the new Surface Duo 2, but The American giant may benefit from the next October event to launch its smartphone Together with Surface Pro 8 and other products.

Source : PhoneArena