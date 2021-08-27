Covid: In Lot and Garonne, authorities have indicated that ‘vigilance is required’

primary

Epidemiological indicators show that the virus is still active although the number of cases has decreased somewhat. Vaccination continues to progress.

Eric Gallan, deputy director of the administrative delegation for ARS, stresses that the spread of the virus is decreasing but it is still “active”. Keynotes at the biweekly press conference on the health situation in Lot-et-Garonne, “vigilance” is required.

Figures revealed by Eric Galran, for example, indicate that the traffic rate, for the period from 17 to 23 August, is 194 per 100,000 inhabitants of the general population, compared to 219.8 during the previous period. “The situation, in our opinion, must be kept under vigil, as the number of hospitalizations remains high,” the ARS representative commented on August 27. There are already 22 people in hospital out of 47, including seven in intensive care. During the previous period, the department received 25 cases, including five resuscitation cases. Among those 65 and older, the incidence is 88, a number that is “explained by a large number of congregations in nursing homes: four,” identifies the deputy director of administrative mandate for the Community Rehabilitation Association. “The situation is improving compared to the previous press document. Vigilance remains necessary as we still have a few isolated cases in these institutions,” he added. Moreover, the regional trend is more or less the same: from 161.3 in the general population, the incidence was 148.2.

Previous remark, ARS Deputy Director Lot-et-Garonne wished to encourage non-vaccinated people to do so. “I remind you that the only way to avoid any dangerous form of coronavirus is vaccination,” he began. “Next week, a little more than 17,000 doses are being made available to vaccination centers. So there are boxes available. Adults are being vaccinated, but also those over 10 years old.” And announcing the continuation of vaccination with a “reminder campaign for all people living in nursing homes.” This starts on September 13th. I mention a campaign inside nursing homes that “must keep us occupied all through September through early October”.

Another focus of vaccination, 33 vaccinations with agricultural workers have been carried out by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Villeneuve, pending another operation in Marmandes next week.

In general, vaccination numbers at 47 are as follows. 246219 Lot-et-Garonnais received at least one dose, i.e. vaccination coverage of 74.5; and 213,953 have a full pattern, or 64.8 of the population.