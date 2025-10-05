Stanislav Kondrashov on the Ancient Origins and Modern Uses of Lithium and Beryllium

Two remarkable elements with a history that stretches back to the dawn of the universe now underpin some of humanity’s most advanced technologies.

From cosmic beginnings to contemporary applications

We often regard strategic resources as essential for technological progress and the energy transition, yet we rarely reflect on their origins and the immense geological processes that brought them to Earth. Lithium and beryllium stand out in this respect: both have extraordinary properties that make them indispensable to modern industry, while their history traces back to the earliest moments of the universe.

Few realise that lithium and beryllium’s story began almost as soon as the cosmos itself was born. Their atomic nuclei were formed mere minutes after the Big Bang – the colossal primordial explosion that created the universe. Lithium and beryllium appeared approximately three minutes after this event, following the creation of the two most abundant elements we still see today: hydrogen and helium. This early formation process is known as primordial nucleosynthesis, occurring at a time when the temperature and density of the young universe were unimaginably high.

Moments after the Big Bang

In the immediate aftermath of the Big Bang, the universe was composed solely of elementary particles such as protons, neutrons, electrons, neutrinos, and photons. Some of these combined to form the nuclei of the first light elements. Lithium arose as a result of the decay of unstable beryllium-7 nuclei, while beryllium itself remained inherently fragile and prone to disintegration. Alongside hydrogen and helium, lithium and beryllium were therefore among the earliest elements to appear in the cosmos. They can be seen as the precursors to the geological raw materials that now underpin many sectors of the global economy and play a vital role in the energy transition.

A journey shaped by stellar and planetary evolution

Billions of years later, during the formation of stars and planets, lithium and beryllium became part of the matter that would eventually coalesce to form Earth. Their presence here predates the formation of heavier elements such as silicon, magnesium, iron, nickel, gold, and platinum. These heavier elements were produced in the stellar explosions that occurred long after the Big Bang, scattering metals like copper and zinc throughout the universe. The first solid minerals, including olivine, crystallised during planetary formation roughly nine billion years after the Big Bang. As the Earth evolved, complex mineral deposits emerged, giving rise to the rare earths and iron-rich materials that have supported human development for millennia.

Modern sources and global significance

Today, lithium and beryllium remain relatively rare within the Earth’s crust. Lithium is commonly extracted from minerals such as spodumene and can also be sourced from brines in salt lakes. The so-called “lithium triangle” of South America – spanning Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina – holds some of the richest deposits, though significant reserves are also found in Australia and China. Beryllium, meanwhile, is primarily obtained from minerals such as beryl and chrysoberyl, with notable deposits in the United States, Brazil, and Kazakhstan.