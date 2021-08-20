Staples / Bureau en Gros becomes official Toronto Raptors Work and Learning

Business, Sports and Leisureshrinkage

virtual event Chris Boucher, the Raptors All-Star player, and the National Back to School Contest will mark the beginning of this new partnership.

Richmond Hill, ON, August 20, 2021 / CNW / – Staples / Bureau en Gros is proud to become the official Work & Learning company for the Raptors of Toronto. This new multi-year partnership represents the meeting of two teams with a shared vision of performance and growth. This collaboration will kick off with a series of activities designed to spark excitement among Canadians for the upcoming school year – including a spotlight virtual event with Raptors Chris Boucher – as well as a nationwide back-to-school competition.

“As a business and learning company, we are very pleased to partner with an organization that shares our values ​​of high performance and generosity with the community,” David Bon, Chairman and CEO of the company paper clipWholesale office. “We look forward to working with the Raptors to help inspire and empower Canadians by providing them with thoughtful programs and experiences.”

As an official partner of the Raptors of TorontoAnd paper clip/ Staples will not only have a vision in the team’s home games, but will also feature a Virtual Spotlight series featuring management of Raptors and players. The content and events presented will focus on high performance and target students, educators, parents and businesses alike. A selection of Raptors-themed merchandise will also be available in select stores paper clip/ staples in Canada and online bureauengros.com From the end of August.

We are proud to collaborate with paper clip/ Staples to help inspire students and entrepreneurs from coast to coast” Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. “Boldness, strategy and most importantly, confidence are all qualities that represent birds of prey. Our confidence in the future is amplified by partners such as paper clip/ Staples who actively seek to help Canadians better face the future. “

The launch took place in the spotlight at the start of the school year Chris Boucher

August 28 paper clip/ Staples will broadcast online to start back to school in Virtual event space in the spotlight. This presentation will consist of a question and answer session with the Raptors Center, Chris Boucher, on how a great athlete prepares for the basketball season and how this approach can be applied in school. The virtual event will also include the appearance of the official team mascot “The Raptor”, craft activities, and more. Participation is free and open to students, teachers, and families across Canada. To find out more and register for the virtual event, click here.

Back to school competition paper clip/ Staples and Raptors

With the help of birds of prey, paper clipStaples will also launch a competition inviting teachers, parents, and students to showcase their school’s spirit, whether it’s cheering on the local sports team or working together to give back to their community. Competition Team spirit back to school Grant the winning school a grand prize consisting of a virtual appearance of the Raptors player for all students and $15,000 in technology products from paper clipWholesale office. Three other contestants will receive a gift card paper clip$1,000 Staples and Raptors merchandise. The competition will be launched on August 28th at bureauengros.com.

About Staples Canadawholesale office

Staples Canada/ Bureau en Gros is a work and learning company. With a focus on community, inspiration and service, the private company is determined to play the role of a dynamic and inspiring partner to all customers who visit its nearly 300 branches and location. bureauengros.com. The company has two sub-brands that support its business clients – Bureau en Gros Privilège for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium and large businesses – as well as five work-sharing studios in TorontoAnd KelownaAnd Oakville And Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada/ Bureau en Gros is proud to work in partnership with the MAP Center as part of its campaign equal opportunity, which aims to address inequality in societies across Canada and create a just future for all. Consult bureauengros.com For more information or follow @BureauenGros on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Staples Canada ULC

These press releases may also be of interest to you Today, Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Duby announced that another event will be added to the list of ongoing pilot projects as part of efforts to test QR code reading and the mechanisms… Staples / Bureau en Gros is proud to become the official work and learning company of the Toronto Raptors. This new multi-year partnership represents the meeting of two teams with a shared vision of performance and… The Government of Quebec is pleased to support the Gourmet Festival de Val des Sources, which takes place on August 20 and 21 in accordance with health guidelines. Minister of Tourism and Minister in charge of Lanaudière and … This year, more than ever, the spotlight will be on… Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Ahuntsic-Carterville Mayor Emily Thuillier, and Ahuntcic County Council Member Natalie Gullé are proud to announce the retrofit work of Gary Carter’s baseball stadium, located… The Quebec government is pleased to support Challenge 255, which will take place in Pays de Vivre until August 22 in accordance with health instructions. Minister of Tourism and Minister in charge of Lanaudière and …

Press release posted on August 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. and distributed by:

