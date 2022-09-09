STAR’s UP, Free Science Festival in Meudon in September 2022

STAR’s UP Festival returns September 22-25, 2022 at the newly renovated Hangar Y, which will open to the public for the occasion. In its fourth edition, this festival dedicated to science, innovation, aviation and space will welcome you on the theme: “The New Mobility”. STAR’s UP is completely free, putting scientific knowledge within everyone’s reach, with family entertainment all weekend long.

The STAR’sUP . Festival aims to exploreouter space through Scienceculture and discovery. On September 22 and 23, entrepreneurs, experts and enthusiasts will gather Conferences The new forms of mobility and great hackathon.

Then the weekend of September 24 and 25 will be two days for the general public with FREE ENTERTAINMENT about space Science and sci-fi to open up to knowledge and discover science: fun activities, exhibitions, game area, demo truck, star wars characters in costumes… and dining possibilities with food trucks and opening perch Y.

Building on the success of its previous three editions with over 12,400 in-person visitors, 5,000 live video and generating hundreds of thousands of views in the midst of the COVID crisis, this festival dedicated to science, innovation, aviation and space welcomes you on the theme: “The New Mobility.”

Exceptionally, this year, the STAR’S UP . FESTIVAL Will present the new generation of airships in Y-shed, a reference to its history. In fact, few know it, but Hangar Y – just restored – was built in 1878 forworld fair in parisin order to welcome the first malleable balloons Around the world: the world’s first “aircraft hangar”!

The general public will have the opportunity to interact with entrepreneurs and researchers specializing in aerospace, aviation and space sciences. This year, the festival will also explore space through science fiction and creativity by hosting a day of conferences, numerous performances and meetings with filmmakers, journalists and experts.

Highlights not to be missed: Astronomy Evenings with Telescope Observations, Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. at Perchoir Y

Moonwalker premieres followed by Alien Friday at 8 p.m.

The Shaun the Sheep Animation, Farm Strikes Back, premieres Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

For an overview of STAR’sUP Festival: