Senators: Brady Tkachuk can’t stand idly by at dawn next season

The Ottawa Senators are totally out of season.

After watching his club finish the 2021-22 campaign with a good 33-42-7 record for seventh place in the Atlantic Division, General Manager Pierre Dorion made a three-brand takeover in Claude GiroudAnd the Alex DeBrinkat And the Cam Talbot.

captain of the notables Brady Tkachuk He says he is pleased with the additions and says the entire team is ready for training camp which will start in less than two weeks.

“Throughout my career, I’ve never been so excited before a season,” Tkachuk said in an interview with radio station TSN1200. “This position and this momentum, we want to take them into our season.”

“Everyone is so excited to start camp and get off on the right foot.”

Tkachuk says former Philadelphia Flyers captain Jiro and DeBrinkat made good first impressions in the locker room.

“I had the opportunity to get to know Giroux last week and he will be very useful for our group. Everyone is familiar with his career; he has been at the top of the league for several years and he has been a captain for good reason. [DeBrincat] He is a great player. Everyone knows his shot, but people don’t realize how good a skater he is. It has settled really well.

“We just have a great group. That’s what will make our group so special, how close we really are and how close we are.”

The Senators were quickly pushed out of the watershed picture last year, as injuries forced Drake Paterson, Josh Norris and Thomas Chabot to miss most of the season. However, the young senators’ core showed their potential once in good health at the end of the season, setting the record 10-5-1 in the final month of the regular season.

Tkachuk says the team wants to build on that momentum in the first game of the regular season October 13th against the Buffalo Sabers, adding that the Senators will have a target on their backs with the additions to their roster.

“We are threatening on several fronts now and we have a lot of depth inside our lines. The two rival teams will want to be at their best in front of us, so we have to be on guard from day one. We showed some of our potential last year, so we are looking forward to a start to camp.” »