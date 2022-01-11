Statistics Canada survey | Measuring the impact of cultural activities on well-being

Visiting a museum, playing an instrument, listening to TV, or reading a novel: Do these activities improve the well-being of Canadians? That’s what Statistics Canada seeks to find out in a new study released Monday.

The aim of this survey is to better understand the impact of some activities, such as arts and cultural activities [sur] Mental state of participants,” states the call issued by Statistics Canada.

For the first time, the organization is using a mobile application to collect data. All Canadians aged 15 or over who wish can download it for free Vital-T-State.

From two to four times a day, the participant is invited to answer questions about his mental state and occupation. At this exact moment, is he comfortable? Worried? What is his activity? Is he alone, with his friends, or with his family?

“Optimally, we ask people to respond for a month to see in different situations how people feel, how they react, but people can decide at any time to stop responding to the survey,” explains Sylvie. Bonhomme, Assistant Director, Cluster Planning and Research Division, Statistics Canada.

The data collected will help understand “how people’s activities can affect their mood,” she said.

Statistics Canada stresses the importance of collecting data such as the impact of COVID-19 on the well-being of many across the country. Three questions asked by the app also relate to the pandemic.

Interested parties have until March 31 to participate in Wellbeing Daily Pilot Study. Statistics Canada would like to reach 30,000 respondents.