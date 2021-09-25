Stenai. Al-Bireh Museum participates in the Science Festival

From October 1 to 11, the Beer Museum will participate in the Science Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

In the programme, the exhibition: “Planète Nature” by Escales de Sciences is presented to discover in comic form (by Peb and Fox), the theses of ten doctoral students working on the links between science and the environment. Through these “science bubbles” everyone will penetrate into the mystery of the work of young researchers, at the interface between man and nature, in a fun and exciting way.

The exhibition will include mini games, to make the visit more interactive for young and old alike. In addition to paleontology workshops with scientific moderator Émilie Gouriveau, who will introduce to the family audience, ongoing activities on pollen observation and clues they give us about the history of the landscape. We will also have an animation on plants with Eléa Héberlé. An opportunity to test your knowledge of plants. Elia will show how it works through manipulation and observations. Not to mention an aperitif conference organized by Pint Of Science on October 9th at 7pm, by reservation. Anne Vicente and Eléa Héberlé will be chatting over a drink at the Museum Tavern to discuss their research with you. They will deal with the subject of pollutants, ways to study and treat them, as well as the uses of plants (decontaminating, medicinal) … Educational workshops are also planned for researchers’ seeds.