Nintendo reveals the upcoming Kirby adventure and more

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The popular chubby pink Nintendo character is about to embark on a new adventure, transcending what we already knew about him.

the game Kirby and the Forgotten Land Kirby will develop with his traditional powers in a mysterious 3D environment with abandoned structures, a world reminiscent of a universe Super Mario Odyssey.

The launch is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 on Switch Online

Nintendo will meet at the end of October for those feeling nostalgic for the SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 consoles on Switch Online.

A new subscription to the online service next month will include a collection of nine video games that have rocked fans of the Japanese giant over the past decades, from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to me Star Fox 64. Other games, including Mario paperAnd pokemon snapAnd Banjo Kazooie And The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be added later.

List of Nintendo 64 games: Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

sin and punishment

Doctor. Mario 64

64- Mario Tennis

win over

Yoshi’s story

SEGA Genesis fans will also be able to play a few video games from the legendary console, including the popular sonic the hedgehog 2.

List of SEGA Genesis games: sonic the hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Echo dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Solid Legion

Dr.. Robotnik means bean machine

golden ax

Gunstar Heroes

Mucha

Phantasy Star IV

shining force

Third Shinobi: The Return of the Master of the Ninja

Strider

Nintendo said Thursday night that some games allowed the release of online games for up to four players, in addition to the local mode.

Super Mario animated movie

Mario’s father, Shigeru Miyamoto, announced on Nintendo Direct a new animated movie starring the legendary character. This is Chris Pratt that we saw in him jurassic world And Guardians of the Galaxywho will lend him his voice. Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong, and Jack Black will be Bowser.

However, it will be necessary to wait until December 2022 to see the film.

Nintendo has also revealed a new trailer for the action game. Bayonetta 3 And preview new gamepads from Mario Party Superstars, which is scheduled to be released on October 29.