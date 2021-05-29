Ten slow-charging electric buses will be randomly deployed on city streets this summer. The news was announced by the Société de Transport de Laval (STL) on Friday. It will spread gradually In a few weeks as you say.

These electric buses were purchased 100% from New Flyer Industries in Manitoba, as part of an order placed jointly with Société de Transportation de Montréal (STM). Sign this contract Announced August 2018, While it was expected to be operational somewhere in 2020.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said at the time that it would only purchase electric buses from 2023. Since then, this deadline has been pushed back to 2025. Consequently, the STL must be able to count on an entirely electric fleet. By 2040 According to its chairman, Chancellor Eric Moras, to the Lavalois movement.

The first New Flyer buses were delivered in 2019 In Montreal And the Downstream.

Two years later, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon made the mandate An important milestone in the electrification of public transport in Quebec . Because if fully electric buses are already spreading in some cities like Montreal, the buses that the company just acquired have greater autonomy, that is, 250 kilometers.

To load more, Laval intends to equip itself with a new municipal garage in 2025. This will be exclusively for electric buses.

However, there is still a long way to go for public transport companies in Quebec in general and the Special Court for Lebanon in particular. Currently, electric buses represent only 3% of Laval’s fleet.

From the Sébastien Desrosiers report