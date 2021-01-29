Studio Ghibli Movies are coming to Netflix in Canada

We’ve been waiting for them for so long on this side of the ocean, so here they are at last: Starting June 25, 20 legendary films from Studio Ghibli will be showing on Netflix in Canada, the radio announced Monday.

After nearly the entire planet this spring, except for North America and Japan, Canadian animation fans will soon be able to watch all the popular studio movies on the Internet.

Starting June 25, 20 movies from legendary studio Ghibli will be showing on Netflix in Canada. We are proud to present lovable and touching stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/N3497Q8Xyg – Netflix Canada (Netflix_CA) June 22, 2020

As Netflix posted on Twitter, it would also be a great opportunity for those who are not familiar with Ghibli’s great work to discover it inexpensively.

Note that A 21H Film Studio Ghibli, The wind rises, Will later arrive on Netflix at 1is being August.

Available from june 25:

Nausicaä Valley of the Wind (1984)

The castle is in the sky (1986)

My neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki for delivery service (1989)

Memories are dripping (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

I can hear the sound of the ocean (1993)

Bomboku (1994)

If you listen (1995)

Prince Mononoke (1997)

My neighbors Yamada (1999)

kidnapped (2001)

Kingdom of cats (2002)

Howell’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales of an earthquake (2006)

Bunio on the cliff (2008)

Arrietty, the little world of thieves (2010)

Bobby Hill (2011)

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Memories of Marnie (2014)

Available in 1is being August: