Jay LaFleur is giving encouraging news of his treatment

In an interview with nhl.com columnist Dave Stubbs, the 69-year-old ex-right winger hinted that he was responding well to his treatments, which were yet necessary. Disease recurrence Who already has it He was deprived of the lobe of one of his lungs.

Wood touched, old Sher-Wood 5030 LaFleur told him in good humor.

We will also remember that Flower He underwent an emergency Quadruple heart bypass In September 2019, after an expedition by helicopter in which he felt unusually short of breath.

He also took the opportunity to thank all the fans and supporters who had offered their support and positive thoughts to help him in his fight.

Hab success

Jay LaFleur also mentioned that he was pleased with it Success From his former team since the start of the shortened 2021 season.

Gamers seem to be having fun, and they really work as a team. There are bigger players and that brings respect from other teams Said LaFleur, who, like everyone else, would like the games not to be shown in front of empty platforms.

Guy LaFleur ranked first in Habs history with 1246 points, ahead of Jean Bellevue (1219), Henry Richard (1046) and Maurice Richard (966). It also ranks second in the number of goals (518), behind “the missile” (544) and ahead of Bellevue (507).