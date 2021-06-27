Successful spotlight on Canadian cinema

Three days of festival, ten films in competition, big names from French cinema on the jury… The eighth edition of the Canadian Film Festival Dieppe fulfills all its promises. And despite the health crisis, the public is there.

To highlight abundant production, coming from 4 pillars of this great country, that is the goal Canadian Dieppe Film Festival. In this edition, there are ten feature films in competition and two more are out of competition. Actor Bruno Salomon, a member of the jury, won the programming.

Comedies, dramas, documentaries, festival programs are eclectic. “It’s important to show that Canada isn’t just Quebec and that Acadia makes films too. So are all the Aboriginal communities who want to pass on their traditions.” Guillaume Dauzou, the festival’s programmer, identifies. This is the purpose of the event, to highlight a still unknown culture and cinema that is difficult to export, despite the high quality and excess creativity on the part of Canadian artists.

A good surprise for the organizers, the audience is there despite the health crisis and restrictions. Unlike other cultural events that take place at the same time, the ticket office was working fine. “We wondered if the audience would come, from Paris and other regions. That being the case, we sold a record number of passes for the festival” says Ben Collier, president of the Ciné-Deep Association, who is in charge of the event.

A meeting that does not shy away from the public or film professionals. Actress Fanny Cottonson is the chair of the jury. Among the jurors, we find especially Fabian Thibault and Bruno Salomon, but they are not necessarily attracted by practice. “I confess that from time to time I am invited to go to festivals, and I am not necessarily a fan” He said. “But there, in Canadian films, I said to myself I’d discover interesting perspectives because we take things from another angle, and frankly, I wasn’t disappointed.”.

Good vintage for this version, which ends Sunday, June 27 with the awards ceremony.