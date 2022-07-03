Suffering for a year, a stranger gives him the correct diagnosis on Facebook

primary 10 to 24% of the population will suffer from SLAM.

Often the disease is asymptomatic.

The main symptoms are weight loss, frequent abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and loss of appetite.

It all started in March 2020. Annie Marshall, a young woman living in Essex, UK, makes food poisoningsay it daily Mail. Since then, I have felt pain every time I eat. Doctors told her she might have a Inflammation of the stomach and intestinesAnd his symptoms will go away. In fact, she still cannot feed herself and spends days bedridden, devastated by the pain.

First diagnosis of gastroparesis

Several medical appointments linked, without knowing the origin of his suffering. The doctor even told her it was Anorexia. Diagnosis comes in March 2021: she suffers from gastroparesis. This digestive disorder causes stomach emptying, or the emptying of food from the stomach, to slow down. “It was nice to get a diagnosis and know I’m not crazy.captured by the British media. I have taken all the medicines for gastroparesis and even got Botox in my stomach but nothing worked. “In total, she lost over 12 kilos. She ended up calling a doctor in Texas, and went there for surgery. laparoscope : This technique allows intervention inside the abdomen through small incisions. But the pain returns soon after the operation. “The stomach is supposed to empty in half an hour but for me after four hours, nothing has emptied”she explained.

Syndrome was discovered thanks to Facebook

Desperate, young woman posts a message in a group FB People with gastroparesis. “I got a letter from a woman in America who told me she had been a nurse for twenty years and that I should know about SLAM”Says daily Mail.

This acronym stands for Medial Arch Ligament Syndrome (LAMS), also known as Dunbar syndrome. She did some research on the Internet and discovered that her symptoms are close to those described in this pathology. “I had an ultrasound with a doctor in Londonshe adds. He tested positive for SLAM, then I had another diagnostic test.” During this, it is injected Steroids at the level of nerves. “Eight hours after the steroid injection, I ate normally and had no symptoms. He remembers the young woman. I didn’t understand how I could have suddenly eaten.” Since then, I have contacted a surgeon who specializes in this syndrome, who practices in the United States, in Connecticut. “I have been put on a waiting list for surgery which I hope will take place in July.” After two years of waiting, relief was no closer to Annie Marshall.