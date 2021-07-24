Sun Biden’s career embarrasses the White House

The White House confirmed Friday that it will take the necessary moral precautions on any exhibition and sale of paintings of Hunter Biden, the US president’s son, with a tormented personal life and a career already riddled with controversies.

Asked about upcoming exhibitions of Hunter Biden paintings by New York Gallery George Burgess, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that the president’s son “will be attending the events.”

“It’s different than meeting potential buyers,” she said.

Gene Psaki had already announced on July 9 the creation of “a system that would allow Hunter Biden to exercise his profession with reasonable safeguards,” including confidentiality of any transaction and no contact with buyers.

“All exchanges related to the sale and amounts of works will be made by a professional gallery owner, following the strictest rules. Any unnatural offer will be rejected,” Jin Psaki explained.

“The gallery owner will not provide any information about potential buyers or buyers, including their identity, to either Hunter Biden or the management, ensuring a high level of protection and transparency.”

Contacted by AFP, the gallery did not immediately provide any details or comments.

The Biden administration, wishing to present itself as morally flawless, has been questioned on several occasions about the artistic career of Joe Biden’s son, lawyer and businessman turned painter.

The American media in particular points to the danger that industrialists or financiers will buy his business with the sole aim of attracting the good fortunes of the White House. According to the press, the amount of the paintings will rise to 500 thousand dollars.

Hunter Biden is one of former President Donald Trump’s favorite targets. The Trump camp regularly criticized the fact that Hunter Biden had economic interests in Ukraine and China when his father was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017).

He is also the target of a federal investigation into possible tax crimes.

In a book published in the spring, the president’s youngest son recounted his battle with crack and alcohol addiction.