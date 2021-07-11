in pictures | The world’s deepest swimming pool is in Dubai

Tallest tower and wider fountain: Dubai this week set a new world record for the world’s deepest diving pool, as the Gulf emirate seeks to attract new tourists amid the outbreak of the pandemic.

France Press agency

With its doors wide open to international visitors from July 2020, the city regularly showcases new pharaonic attractions among its skyscrapers and other artificial islands.

France Press agency

“It is a 60m deep pool, 15m deeper than any other swimming pool in the world and twice its size,” said Jarrod Jablonski, Director of Deep Dive Dubai, which runs the project.

He added that the pool, which opened on Wednesday, was “designed around a submerged city.”

France Press agency

It contains a volume of water equivalent to six Olympic swimming pools, or 14.6 million liters, he says.

The Guinness World Records Academy confirmed this new record to AFP.

Lights and background music, Gravity is the home of “Underwater Habitats”. Divers can explore the depths of the reconstructed Lost City, filled with everyday objects and covered in lush vegetation.

France Press agency

“We wanted to evoke the heritage of diving in the Emirates” and “pearling,” explained the manager, an American expat from Florida, hence the oyster shape of the exoskeleton.

A one-hour session costs between 500 and 1,500 dirhams (about 115 to 345 euros).

France Press agency

In 2019, Dubai welcomed more than 16 million tourists. As the world fair kicks off in October, the emirate is hoping to fill up with visitors, after a year and a half of the health crisis.