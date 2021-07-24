Samuel Bliss joins Lavrinière in New York

Samuel Blais Quebec has been traded for the New York Rangers with a second-round pick in the 2022 National League draft in exchange for striker Pavel Bukhnevich, who joins the St. Louis Blues.

The Russian player is the biggest part of that deal, posting his career highs in 2020-2021 with 48 points in just 54 games. However, Buchnevich’s contract will expire on July 28 and he will become a free agent with compensation.

The 26-year-old right winger is sure to demand more money than the $3.25 million he made last season.

The Blues’ late sixth-round pick (#176) in 2014, Blais made his way to Missouri over the last two campaigns. The Montmagny native played a supporting role with the team, but his efficiency saw him win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Bliss also had a career high with eight goals and 15 points in 36 games in 2020-21. But an upper body injury made him miss some matches towards the end of the campaign.

Victoriaville Tigres and former Charlottetown Islanders will become a compensated free agent at the end of next season. He will join a few Quebec players in New York, notably strikers Alexis Lavrinier and Julien Gautier.