Suncor drops its assets from wind and solar energy

(Calgary) Canadian energy company Suncor has announced that it is shedding its wind and solar assets.

In a press release Monday, the Calgary-based company said it still intends to eliminate net emissions by 2050, but will accelerate progress toward that goal by focusing instead on hydrogen and renewable fuels.

Suncor says its strategy to achieve the 2050 goal also focuses on increasing shareholder returns.

The company claims to have developed eight wind energy projects since 2002 in three provinces: Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario.

The press release says efforts to meet the 2050 goal also include replacing the coke boilers at its oil sands project for its primary plant near Fort McMurray, Alberta with cogeneration units at low emissions, as well as accelerating the commercial deployment of carbon capture technology.

He also notes that it is partnering with ATCO on a project to build a world-class hydrogen project in Alberta and deploy next-generation renewable fuel technologies such as LanzaJet’s sustainable aviation fuel technology and Enerkem’s waste-to-fuel technology.