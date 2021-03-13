Super Mario 3D World: Mario dazzles again

Eight years after its launch on the Wii U, Super Mario 3D World It is being given new life on the Nintendo Switch. A practically perfect game comes back to us, thus it is refined and refined, moreover, with an impressive bonus. Chariot anger. In short, it is a must-have for any fan deserving of the name.

If there was one story that managed to age well, it is Super Mario. Thirty-five years after its creation, it was no longer old, and there was nothing more than Gray who called himself the thick mustache of the indefatigable plumber. What’s more, his shows were able to accompany believers who had grown up trying to save Princess Peach from the hands of the Bowser, now adults.

Because yes, I’m just as pleased as we take control of Mario and his gang in a new 3D adventure populated by koopas, boos, paltraks, kameks, and other piranhas. Our hero must now pursue the chariot that this time captured the winged princesses of the kingdom of Libela.

An improved version

We allow ourselves here to use the term “new adventure” ever since, even if Super Mario 3D World It launched in 2013 on Nintendo’s unfairly beloved Wii U console, and is back today with major improvements. These may be more accurate, they are there. Improved graphics and sonic coatings, sharper, smoother and faster experience … This is a real upgrade made by the entertainment giant for this game.

With a foot in tradition and another in modernity – especially with the addition of bells that allow Mario, Luigi, peaches, and toads to dress up in gorgeous cat costumes -, Super Mario 3D World So he brilliantly manages the Bridge of Ages. Those who have abandoned the franchise for years will quickly find a foothold in this colorful universe, while the unconditional will indulge in new familiar quests, for sure, but still hide many secrets and surprises.

Very irritated

All this is accompanied by an unprecedented day Chariot anger, A new episode where Mario must take on an unlikely mission: to save his archenemy, who has been spoiled by the mysterious black slime that has spilled over the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s fun, colorful, and downright successful.

So here’s a new tandem that will keep fans busy for many hours.

So as Mario well says … “let’s go” !

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury (4,5 / 5)

Available on Nintendo Switch.