Indre-et-Loire is among the ten departments most involved in colorectal cancer screening

Like every year, March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: With 17,000 deaths in 2018, this disease is the second deadliest cancer in France. When caught early, colorectal cancer can be cured in 90% of cases. The problem is that very few men and women between the ages of 50 and 74 get the free health insurance screening every two years.

40.6% screening participation in Indre-et-Loire, 10 points higher than the national average

Nationwide, only 30.5% of the concerned population is involved in screening for colorectal cancer. In Indre-et-Loire, participation is 10 points higher than the national average: 40.6%. This is explained in particular by the fact that Turin has been the experimental department for screening since 2004Four years before the nationwide test began. So our health professionals are becoming more aware of it, and this is a message many of them convey well to their patients between the ages of 50 and 74. “Four out of ten people take the test, that’s fine, but we shouldn’t be content with it,” said Dr. Ken Hagoynier, Medical Director of the Cancer Screening Center. “It’s okay to take this test or talk about it. It is a simple way to act for the health of his brothers, sisters, and children.Because if a person is found to be a carrier of polyps or adenomas, this may mean that the close family also has a higher risk of developing them. ”

58,000 tests were conducted in Indre-et-Loire in 2018

The test is a simple stool sample taken at home, on its own, using a kit provided by your doctor. You should then mail the sample to a lab that takes about two weeks to inform you of the test result: more than 58,000 loyalists did so in 2018 (the most recent year for which data are available). Discovered 128 cancer cases and more than a thousand adenomas That would have turned into cancer after 10 to 15 years.