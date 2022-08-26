Support for co-authoring of protected office documents on IOS and Android is now widely available

Advertising

You can now co-author protected Office documents on both iOS and Android. With this, users can now make changes to protected Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents more easily than before. It’s also worth noting that this feature was already available on Windows and Mac.

Microsoft said this feature is designed to help improve the productivity of remote workers. How does this feature work? The Office mobile apps will give the user access whenever they want to make changes to a protected file, and then encrypt it when they’re done. Although the IT administrator must first enable Co-author files with allergy labels Through the Microsoft Purview Compatibility Portal.

according to Paras KapadiaMicrosoft 365 Apps Senior Product Manager, “Using Microsoft Purview Information Protection, we create a unified set of capabilities to classify, label, and protect data not only in Office applications, but also in other popular productivity services where the information resides. (For example, SharePoint Online and Exchange Online and Microsoft Teams), as well as endpoints.”

Advertising

To access this feature, users will need to install the latest Office app update (or Word/Excel/PowerPoint) on Android (version 16.0.14931 or higher) or iOS (version 2.58.207 or higher).

Share this post: