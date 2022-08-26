Ignacio Piatti is back with the Montreal team

The previous number 10 will come to help the club in terms of employment

CF Montreal announced Thursday evening that Ignacio Piatti has returned to the organization as a collaborator with the Sports Division of Recruitment.

The former color holder played Impact in Montreal for six seasons, a period in which he marked the club’s history. “I am happy to help the club. I will be able to contribute to Argentina by seeing so many players, as well as through my many contacts in the world of football. I am happy to continue the adventure with CF Montreal and [de] “Stay close to the fans in Quebec,” Beaty said in a statement.

The president and CEO of the team, Gabriel Jervis, who mentioned such a scenario a few days ago, is also pleased with the return of the famous number 10.

It is very important for us to keep in touch with our history and a good way to get there, [c’]By cooperating with former players. Gabriel Gervais, President of CF Montreal

Beaty, who will be in the media on Friday morning with Jervis, should be a scout in South America and Europe, in addition to being an ambassador for the Argentina-based club.

For his part, Vice President and Chief Sports Officer Olivier Renard noted that “it is important to use all possible resources to improve recruitment.”

It is a great opportunity to continue this valuable collaboration with Nacho. It is good for him and the club to be able to work together in other aspects of the sport after his football career. See also Evgenii Dadonov's deal takes the edge Olivier Renard, sporting director of Montreal

Piatti scored a total of 78 goals (in all competitions) with Impact. He was awarded the club’s MVP award four times, from 2015 to 2018, and at MLS Best XI in 2016 and 2018.

Beaty ranks #1 in club history in Major League Soccer with 130 regular season starts, 11,427 minutes, 66 goals, 35 assists, 15 goals from penalty kicks, 15 goals to win a game, and 13 assists to win In the game, 14 games more than one goal, 284 fouls. , 361 shots and 152 shots on goal.

He also scored five goals and three assists in eight MLS Cup qualifying matches, helping the club reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016.

In the 2014-2015 CONCACAF Champions League, Beaty helped the team reach the final against Mexican club America with two goals and three assists in 526 minutes.