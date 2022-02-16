Sweden beat Canada in the quarter-finals

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Canadian hockey players were unable to impose an additional period.

The Swedish top scorer, Lucas Wallmark, scored his fifth goal in the competition with a precise shot on the right shoulder of goalkeeper Matt Tomkins, after a questionable pass from Jack McBain.

The Canadian striker was trying to deliver the disc to a teammate behind him, but was intercepted by Woolmark.

Sweden added an empty net goal.

Guardians Duel

Until then, no one had managed to score in the score, despite good scoring chances from both sides.

Tomkins was selected by coach Claude Julien to defend the Canadian net. He had to report early in the game when his team had a player in the penalty area.

Matt Tomkins Photo: The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz

At the other end of the rink, Lars Johansson also made important first-half saves to maintain a tie during the strength match for Canada.

The same scenario was repeated in the first seconds of the second engagement. Still numerically superior, the Canadians knocked on the door, but the Swedish goalkeeper remained solid.

Lars Johansson Photo: afp via getty Images / ANTONIN THUILLIER

What looked like a goalkeeper duel continued throughout the middle period. Sweden, who largely led Canada in scoring chances, came close to scoring.

First, Matthias Brum hit the disc in the air as Tomkins was on the move, to no avail. Then, in quick succession, Pontus Holmberg and captain Anton Lander had golden chances to break the tie, but the Canadian goalkeeper had the last laugh.

The Canadians were playing their third match in four days as they had to play a playoff to qualify for the quarter-finals.

More details to come.