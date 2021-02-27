NBA: LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s attacks

Saturday 27 February 2021 07:35

Los Angeles, USA – Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized for his social and political commitments, LeBron James defended himself on Saturday, stating that there is no reason why his influence in society is as strong as his influence on sport. fields.

“I’m not the type to come and attack (in terms of commitments) because I’m doing the right thing,” the four-time NBA champion said after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Lakers 102-93 versus Portland. Trail Blazers Friday night.

James was responding to Ibrahimovi who estimated, at the start of the week, that athletes should “stay” out of politics. Then the AC Milan striker named James by name, and asked him to cease his activity.

“LeBron James is exceptional at what he does, but” Ibra “said in an interview with UEFA to Discovery + In Sweden.

“I don’t play politics. …. This is the first mistake people make when they become famous and gain some prestige. Stay out of it. Just do what you do better. The rest of the way doesn’t look good to me,” added the former PSG striker.

But for James, as an athlete, winning titles isn’t enough – it’s also rewarding to inspire and empower people, as well as bring Americans together.

“At the end of the day, I will never be silent about the wrong things. I am committed to the benefit of my people, for equality, for equality also in terms of access to the vote, I am committed against social injustice and racism.”

“There is no doubt that I am content with playing sports.” “I know how strong my voice is,” he continued.

“For a long time, we have heard that as an athlete, we should be grateful to be able to throw the ball, dribble the ball, and hit it with a baseball bat. We were told that we are neither able nor authorized to talk about anything else. That is no longer the case today. And that will not be the case. The case for a long time, ”James, deeply embroiled in the Black Lives Matter movement, threatened.