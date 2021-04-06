Systron: vaccination is accelerating

In just three months, Cystron vaccination centerSet up by the municipality in the Alcazar room, it vaccinated 3,300 people and received 830 injections.

All the doctors, nurses and officials in town were mobilized. The pace has accelerated dramatically, at the beginning of January, only 48 vaccines were given per day, and today their number exceeds 110. The goal is to reach 200 people who will be vaccinated daily by April 19 if the state promises to provide additional doses that will be honored. Currently, at Sisteron, the Pfyzer vaccine is only available to eligible people over the age of 70 as well as nursing staff, with the expectation of being able to also offer it to people over the age of 60, without restrictions. , As of April 16th. People who are said to be weak and at high risk can continue to get vaccinated, regardless of their age.

To schedule an appointment at the Sisteron Immunization Center, the DOCTOLIB platform is now open and already offers more than 70 reservation boxes. In a few days, those over the age of 60 will be able to do the same.

It is also possible to use the phone number of the vaccination center to make an appointment on 04 92 61 58 41 during the center’s opening hours.