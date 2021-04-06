Apple TV: tvOS 14.5 announces 4K resolution at 120Hz

Apple TV continues to reveal: yet Healer And remote control (No One for cable operators), Below are the video output specifications. American site 9to5 Mac Multiple signals in support of 4K at 120Hz detected in the latest tvOS 14.5 preview. To achieve this refresh rate, a new model will be required.

It’s not (just) a question of power, it’s a matter of communications. The current Apple TV 4K has an HDMI 2.0 port, when an HDMI 2.1 port is needed to transfer the 4K stream at 120Hz. The incorporation of an HDMI 2.1 port into the next Apple TV wouldn’t be surprising: the specifications go back to 2017, rumor has it Since 2019.

Provided you have a compatible TV, the 120Hz refresh rate adds to the fluidity of the interface, as well (and especially) video games. However, it is adamantly whispered that Cupertino wants to present the upcoming Apple TV as the perfect support for the Apple Arcade catalog. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X also have HDMI 2.1 ports.